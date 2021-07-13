AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.18.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NYSE T opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.35 billion, a PE ratio of -81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

