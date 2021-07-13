ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $8.82 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

