Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 388,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.57% of Assembly Biosciences worth $10,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.96. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%. Equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

