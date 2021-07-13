Aspira Women’s Health’s (AWH) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of AWH opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $581.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.97.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

