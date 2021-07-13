ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get ASOS alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $66.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 3.60. ASOS has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $81.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASOS (ASOMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.