ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) PT Set at $329.68 by Barclays

Barclays set a $329.68 target price on ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ASM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASM International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $329.68.

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $339.79 on Monday. ASM International has a 1 year low of $134.88 and a 1 year high of $341.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.10.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.60. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $474.96 million during the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

