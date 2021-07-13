Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASHTY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $337.00.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $316.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $127.65 and a 52-week high of $316.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.34.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

