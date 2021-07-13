Aryacoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.54 Million (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $15,554.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000148 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

