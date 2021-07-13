Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives $11.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARESF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $9.58 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.