Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 793,241 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.32% of PDC Energy worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of PDCE opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.95. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $631,102. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.