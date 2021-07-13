Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 997,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

In related news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,462.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,168,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,291,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

