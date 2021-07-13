Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Markel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Markel by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,282,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,098.40.

MKL stock opened at $1,209.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,208.47. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $904.00 and a twelve month high of $1,268.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

