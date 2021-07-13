Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 211.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 349,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 237,116 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $10,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 9,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $974.66 million, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

