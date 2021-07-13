Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 650,209 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 730.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,209 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

NYSE IGT opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

