Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 2,084,701 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 484.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,084,701 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 19.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 117,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,954,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 229,456 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 640,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 49,065 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.95.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.