Armistice Capital LLC Purchases 43,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 32.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.9% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $82,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $6.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $580.75. 6,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,454. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

