Armistice Capital LLC Purchases 1,108,000 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.87% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $34,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 653,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 65,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPPI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. 24,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,093. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 24,571 shares of company stock valued at $98,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

