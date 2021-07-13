Armistice Capital LLC Acquires 680,000 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 95.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the quarter. PTC Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.5% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $66,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,053,000 after purchasing an additional 182,088 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,130 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,069,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,324,000 after buying an additional 72,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after buying an additional 104,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 900,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,934,000 after acquiring an additional 54,440 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,956 shares of company stock valued at $406,090 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.99.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

