Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Get Arkema alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $126.72 price target on Arkema and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arkema presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

OTCMKTS ARKAY traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $126.88. The company had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.07. Arkema has a 1-year low of $95.95 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arkema (ARKAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.