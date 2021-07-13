ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $22,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,817,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,918,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $124.74 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.21.

