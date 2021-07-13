Aristides Capital LLC Makes New $662,000 Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.52. 35,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,735. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.04. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

