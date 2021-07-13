Aristides Capital LLC Invests $243,000 in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth about $19,879,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 65.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 71,139 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth about $4,771,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth about $2,361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $130,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 35,555 shares of company stock valued at $935,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

THRY stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,915. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 7.31.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

THRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

