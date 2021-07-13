Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $685.79 Million

Analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report sales of $685.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $680.51 million and the highest is $691.40 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $540.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $2,673,029.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $993,753.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,740 shares of company stock worth $27,551,642 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $370.90 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $378.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $348.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

