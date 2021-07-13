Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $685.79 Million

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

Analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report sales of $685.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $680.51 million and the highest is $691.40 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $540.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $2,673,029.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $993,753.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,740 shares of company stock worth $27,551,642 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $370.90 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $378.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $348.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.