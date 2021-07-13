Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:ACGL) Insider Sells $1,220,775.60 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:ACGL) insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,220,775.60.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $41.28.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

