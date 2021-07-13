ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,625,410 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth about $1,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 84,847 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

MT stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.