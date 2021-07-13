Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives $6.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,081.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 309,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 283,618 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 807.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 104,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 36,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,966. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

