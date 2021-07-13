Ararat Capital Management LP Has $9.48 Million Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Ararat Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,521 shares during the period. Sonos accounts for 5.2% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ararat Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Sonos worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,968,000 after buying an additional 2,555,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sonos by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after buying an additional 2,591,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 1,024.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after buying an additional 1,907,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after buying an additional 146,447 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,945 shares of company stock worth $10,075,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,893. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

