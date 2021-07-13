AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 29,838 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,838 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $914,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,541.10. The company had a trading volume of 39,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,300. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,390.17. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,545.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

