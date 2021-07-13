Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Aptiv by 587.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,626 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,182,000 after acquiring an additional 99,439 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Aptiv by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $158.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $160.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.37.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

