Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,219,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,622 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIV opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

