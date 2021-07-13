Antoine Papiernik Sells 110,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NYSE:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NYSE:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.35, for a total value of $18,848,500.00.

Shares of SWAV traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,020. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $203.74.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

