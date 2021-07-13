Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Raised to GBX 1,490 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANTO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 1,241.67 ($16.22).

ANTO opened at GBX 1,420 ($18.55) on Friday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The company has a market cap of £14.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,562.03.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

