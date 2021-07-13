Anterix Inc. (NYSE:ATEX) Chairman Sells $1,585,199.96 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NYSE:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,585,199.96.

Shares of ATEX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,095. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $64.96.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

