AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.90 million.AngioDynamics also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.00-0.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $28.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

