Andra AP fonden Trims Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,631 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $194.30 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $251.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.38. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lowered their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.52.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

