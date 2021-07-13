Andra AP fonden Sells 49,400 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 30.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.92.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

