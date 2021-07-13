Andra AP fonden Sells 20,000 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $96,792,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,530,000 after acquiring an additional 383,513 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

NYSE PPG opened at $172.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.94 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

