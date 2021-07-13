Andra AP fonden Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $1,057,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,485 shares of company stock valued at $49,797,550. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $393.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of -101.66 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.32 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.38.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.69.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.