Andra AP fonden Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $537.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

