Andra AP fonden Cuts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $39,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

NYSE CLX opened at $179.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.83. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $170.50 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

