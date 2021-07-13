Andra AP fonden Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $365,957,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $73,700,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,343,000 after purchasing an additional 230,276 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,980,000 after purchasing an additional 219,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after purchasing an additional 219,158 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $226.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

