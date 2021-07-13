Analyzing Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Copper Mountain Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.97) -6.70 Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.51 $37.52 million N/A N/A

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A Copper Mountain Mining 24.83% 16.38% 6.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Perpetua Resources and Copper Mountain Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Copper Mountain Mining 0 2 5 0 2.71

Perpetua Resources currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.08%. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus price target of $4.56, indicating a potential upside of 49.59%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Perpetua Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

