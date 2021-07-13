Analysts Set PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) PT at $33.83

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE PPL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.22. 26,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,078. PPL has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 26.1% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in PPL by 9.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 16.9% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in PPL by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 70,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.