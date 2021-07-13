Analysts Set Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of EQ stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09. Equillium has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $94,908.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 999,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,558.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,034 shares of company stock worth $202,762. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 629,123 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 1st quarter worth $1,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equillium by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equillium by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 47,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equillium by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

