Analysts Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) PT at $109.90

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CROX opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Crocs has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $118.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.26.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crocs will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 916.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $1,880,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $1,390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 117,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

