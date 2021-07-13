Analysts Expect II-VI Incorporated (NYSE:IIVI) to Post $0.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that II-VI Incorporated (NYSE:IIVI) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. II-VI posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover II-VI.

Shares of II-VI stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $71.63. 970,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,917. II-VI has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $100.44.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,070 over the last ninety days.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

