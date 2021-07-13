Analysts Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Enova International reported earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $6.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $259.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.39 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENVA shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. Enova International has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 9,907 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $350,014.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,345,208.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $52,209.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,433.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,086 shares of company stock worth $952,288. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

