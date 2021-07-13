Analysts Anticipate UMB Financial Co. (NYSE:UMBF) to Post $1.74 EPS

Analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NYSE:UMBF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. UMB Financial posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UMB Financial.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $213,994.00.

Shares of UMBF traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 111,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,398. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $99.98.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

