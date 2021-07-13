Analysts Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.64. Facebook posted earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $13.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $14.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.87 to $17.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $20,699,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,346,170 shares of company stock worth $763,628,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Facebook by 5.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 521,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $181,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 5.1% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,297 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $352.68. 760,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,200,446. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.41. Facebook has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.79.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Facebook (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.