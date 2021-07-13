Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.08 Billion

Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post $70.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.94 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $65.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $281.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.48 billion to $283.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $293.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $289.96 billion to $298.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

CVS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.77. 161,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 225,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 147,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $242,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

